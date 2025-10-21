2026 World Cup: GFA President Hails MTN Over Support for Black Stars



Accra: Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended MTN for its timely support, which played a significant role in powering the Black Stars to book a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Ghana News Agency, MTN was announced as the headline sponsor of four national teams, including the Black Stars, a few months ago. The telecommunications company injected $2 million to aid in boosting Ghana’s football ecosystem for the next two years. Mr. Okraku noted that this financial backing gave the senior national team fresh motivation and belief to fight for a slot at the mundial.

‘The motivation that comes with MTN’s support cannot be underestimated. It boosted the morale of our players and gave them the confidence to push harder during the qualifiers,’ he said. The GFA President emphasized that modern football has become an expensive venture, hence requiring not just assistance from FIFA and government, but also strong corporate backing.

MTN’s intervention, he noted, d

emonstrates true corporate leadership and commitment to developing Ghana football at all levels. ‘Beyond the Black Stars, MTN’s sponsorship is helping the Black Queens, Satellites, and Starlets. This holistic investment is building the future of Ghana football,’ he added. Mr. Okraku again hailed the support as a game-changer for Ghana football.

He also thanked Ghanaians for their massive support in recent matches, which has secured qualification for the team. Ghana has appeared in four FIFA World Cups after making its debut in 2006, famously reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. With MTN’s support, the GFA President believes the Black Stars are well positioned to make a bigger impact on the global stage.