Ensuring Security at Akwatia By-Election: Police Arrest 10, Retrieve Weapons



Akwatia: The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested 10 individuals and confiscated nine weapons in Akwatia as part of security operations leading up to the constituency by-election. The operations aim to curb unlawful possession and use of weapons during the electoral process.





According to Ghana News Agency, the seized weapons include eight pump-action guns and one locally manufactured single-barrel gun. The police intercepted a vehicle near St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia on August 22, 2025, driven by suspect Bernard Kumi Ofosu. A search revealed a Tulpar double-barrel pump-action gun, four AAA live cartridges, and two FTB blank cartridges. Ofosu admitted ownership of the firearm and provided a valid license. He is currently in custody assisting with investigations, and the exhibits are retained for verification.





In another operation at Akwatia Y-Junction, suspect Joshua Amenuku was arrested after police found 15 live BB cartridges on him. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered an Adler Tulpa pump-action gun and five additional live BB cartridges.





Later that evening, police intercepted a Toyota Hilux pick-up at the Boadua Livingstone snap checkpoint and arrested suspects Enoch Asiedu and Lu Youyan, a Chinese national, after retrieving four live BB cartridges from the vehicle. Preliminary interrogation suggested that the ammunition belonged to their employer, Mohammed, who owns the vehicle. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest Mohammed for further questioning, while Asiedu and Youyan remain in custody.





The following day, police at the Boadua Livingstone Junction snap checkpoint arrested Peterson Joseph after finding an Adler Tulpar pump-action gun and 46 AAA and BB cartridges in his vehicle. Joseph admitted ownership of the firearm.





On the same day, police at Staff Village Boadua intercepted a Toyota Tundra pick-up with registration number WR 5535-13. A search revealed three pump-action guns, including one Pardus Pump Action gun, one Hulglu Atroe pump-action, and one other pump-action gun. Suspect Stephen Nkansah claimed ownership of two of the guns and stated that the third belonged to his “chief.” Nkansah has been detained for investigation.





The Eastern South Regional Police Command assures the public and stakeholders that operations will intensify to ensure security, law, and order before, during, and after the Akwatia by-election.

