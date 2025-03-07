Ghana’s 68th Independence Day Parade Highlights National Growth and Unity



Accra: All is set at the forecourt of the Jubilee House for the modest ceremonial parade of Ghana’s 68th Independence Day Celebration in Accra. The day is being marked with the theme ‘Reflect, Review and Reset’. President John Dramani Mahama, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, will be reviewing the Parade.

According to Ghana News Agency, the parade is taking place at the seat of the Presidency, as part of efforts to save cost. Speaking to the media in Accra on the eve of the 68th Independence Day Anniversary, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, stated that the event will cost one-tenth of the GHS15 million it cost to organize the 67th event in Koforidua last year.

The celebration began with the arrival of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forecourt of the Jubilee House, followed by President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina. The President, emphasizing economic independence, urged young G

hanaians to seize growth opportunities and contribute to a self-sufficient nation.

Various performances marked the occasion, including poetry recitals by young learners from the Services Basic School, Burma Camp, and a patriotic song by students from Tema Senior High School. The Mass Band of the Ghana Armed Forces delivered a performance, forming adinkra symbols and military formations.

President Mahama inspected the Parade, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police, before lighting the Perpetual Flame. Prayers were said from the Traditional, Islamic, and Christian faiths, underscoring the theme of unity.