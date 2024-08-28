Election 2024: NPP has taken our nation backward – Mahama



Mr John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress Flagbearer, has expressed determination to bring the economy back on track if elected in the December polls.

Speaking at Kasseh in Ada on day one of his Greater Accra Regional Campaign, he maintained that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration had taken the country ‘backward’ in the last eight years.

‘In the last eight years, this administration [NPP] has sent our nation 10 years back. We cannot pay our debts, we cannot buy simple commodities that we produce ourselves because they are too expensive.

‘We are begging the world to forgive us our debts, we’ve given haircut to bondholders; our Cedi is depreciating every day,’ he stated.

The former President described Election 2024 as a choice between ‘moving forward and going backwards,’ and urged the electorate to vote for the NDC to return and work ‘in the interest of the people’.

‘The extent to which this government [NPP] has destroyed this country; not only our economy, all the state owned enterp

rises; it is going to take a lot of hard work to bring them back to what they were before…But NDC has the men and women who can do it; and we are going to do it to make this nation a better place for all our people.

‘…We are the nation builder and we are going to come to continue the work we were doing,’ he added.

Mr Mahama reiterated plans and policies such as the NDC’s proposed Women’s Bank and the National Apprenticeship Programme, meant to ‘reset’ the economy.

At Bonikope, Sege, he thanked the people for the continuous support, and urged voters not to be swayed by financial inducements and ‘sweet promises’ by the ruling party ahead of the General Election.

The Flagbearer highlighted tourism and other economic potentials in Ada and beyond, indicating that the area ‘will have a fair share of the National Cake,’ under his administration.

Source: Ghana News Agency