Election 2024: Mahama promises free tertiary education for persons with disabilities



Former President John Dramani Mahama says when elected into office in the December polls his government will provide free tertiary education for all Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

He said that would ensure that PWDs had equitable and equal access to education without any barriers or difficulties.

Former President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Aspirant said this at his manifesto launch at the University of Education, Winneba, Central Region.

The NDC Presidential Aspirant said his government would promote the establishment of Tertiary Endowment Funds in partnership with alumni, philanthropists and corporate Ghana, among others, to support students in public tertiary universities.

Also, he said his administration would implement a ‘Bed-for-All’ programme by building on-campus affordable student hostels and expand accommodation facilities through Public-Private Partnerships with universities.

Mr Mahama said he would implement a ‘No-Academic-Fee’ policy for first-year stude

nts in all public tertiary institutions, including universities, colleges of education and nursing training colleges.

‘We will also provide continuing students with financial assistance by reintroducing and redeploying our Student Loan Trust Fund Plus and a reformed scholarship regime,’ he added.

Mr Mahama said he would abolish the teacher licensure examination and integrate the licensing process into the final year examination of trainees.

He said the NDC would scrap the mandatory national service policy for teacher trainee graduates and ensure the prompt employment of newly qualified teachers.

Mr Mahama said his government will prioritise the timely promotion of teachers and ensure the availability of funds for their remuneration.

The Former President said he would institute a ‘TeacherDabr3’ project to provide accommodation facilities for teachers within new and existing school buildings.

‘We will introduce a special allowance-20 per cent of basic salary- for teachers who accept postings to rural and

underserved communities,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency