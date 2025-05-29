El Salvador Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity, Considers Opening Consulate in Laayoune



Quito: The Republic of El Salvador reiterated its support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.





According to Ghana News Agency, this position was reaffirmed by the Vice-President of the Republic of El Salvador, F©lix Ulloa, during his meeting in Quito, Ecuador, with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates. Bourita was representing His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa.





The meeting between Ulloa and Bourita was an occasion to discuss the possibility of opening a consulate of the Republic of El Salvador in the city of Laayoune. This move is seen as a ‘key step’ in recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.





Both parties also highlighted the strong friendship between El Salvador and Morocco, reiterating their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and bilateral cooperation. In this regard, the Salvadoran Vice President expressed his country’s willingness to deepen collaboration with the Kingdom on issues of common interest and to work together to create the conditions for the well-being of both peoples.

