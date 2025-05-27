New partnership empowers offshore connectivity innovator to deliver cloud-native 5G services – including enhanced mobile broadband, URLLC and mMTC

READING, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider, today announced that it has been selected as a key technology partner by Tampnet – a global leader in offshore, high-capacity, low-latency connectivity and network services. Following a rigorous selection process, the Norway-based offshore connectivity provider has chosen Mavenir’s state-of-the-art Converged Packet Core solution for immediate deployment across its global 4G/5G network. Tampnet operates the world’s largest offshore high-capacity communication network in the North Sea and the Gulf of America, serving customers across offshore energy, maritime and carrier industries.

Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core Solution Set to Transform Tampnet’s Global 4G/5G Mobile Network

Marking a wholesale migration to Mavenir from existing core technology providers in Europe and the Americas, this new strategic partnership unlocks a transformative opportunity for Tampnet to deliver innovative, cloud-native 5G services to its mobile customers – including enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC). Leveraging full containerisation for optimal flexibility, Mavenir’s advanced converged packet core solution will ensure a smooth and seamless transition across Tampnet’s 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and introduction of 5G Standalone (SA), while also setting the global communication service provider on course for future 6G capabilities.

Additionally, Mavenir’s integration of AI-driven automation and energy-efficient network orchestration features will drive a suite of compelling benefits – enabling Tampnet to optimize network performance, reduce operational costs, and deliver hyper-personalized services tailored to its customers’ needs.

Commenting on the technology partnership, Øyvind Skjervik, Chief Architect of Tampnet, said: “This strategic collaboration with Mavenir marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver cutting-edge connectivity and digital services to our customers worldwide. This positions us as a leader in the global telecommunications landscape, ready to meet the evolving demands of consumers, enterprises, and industries. We’re looking forward to collaborating closely with Mavenir to bring this next-generation mobile core to life and to set a new benchmark for connectivity and innovation.”

Mavenir’s end-to-end, fully containerized packet core portfolio provides multi-generational support for all G’s to allow flexible and cost-effective modernization of existing mobile networks while evolving to 5G. The cloud-native architecture offers easy scaling, hardware decoupling, agility, portability and resilience across all cloud environments – public, private and hybrid – while a granular microservice architecture delivers carrier-grade resiliency that meets web-scale requirements – including high availability, security, and performance.

Ashok Khuntia, President – Core Networks for Mavenir, said: “Tampnet and Mavenir are aligned in a mission to fundamentally transform global connectivity, pushing the limits of technology innovation to drive greater accessibility and richer service capabilities for users wherever they are, while continually raising the bar in resilience, reliability, energy-efficiency and performance. By entrusting Mavenir with its mobile core transformation, Tampnet is positioned to fully realize the benefits of an agile, extensible network and accelerate the roll-out of leading-edge services to support IoT and emerging next-generation applications. We are excited to be embarking on this significant collaboration where, together, we will be working to redefine what’s possible in offshore telecommunications.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

About Tampnet

Tampnet provides first-class, high-capacity connectivity to the global offshore energy sector, enabling digitalization, efficiency, and sustainability. By operating the world’s largest offshore network, Tampnet delivers reliable and scalable high-capacity, low-latency connectivity solutions that support safer, smarter and more sustainable operations from site to shore. Through continuous innovation and focus on reduction of carbon footprint, Tampnet revolutionizes offshore operations, contributing to a more sustainable energy production landscape. The company operates offshore telecom infrastructure in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America), Trinidad & Tobago and Canada. More than 350 offshore energy installations, as well as a large number of mobile rigs and vessels, receive high-speed data communication by Tampnet. For more information, please visit www.tampnet.com

Media Contact :

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdf5e235-b992-4e9c-aed8-d2670ab453ec

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9457210