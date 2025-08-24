Dyslexia-Friendly Book Launched to Enhance Reading Accessibility for Children



Accra: Afram Publications Limited has unveiled ‘Suspects in the School- Secrets and Surprising Solutions,’ a new book crafted to cater to all children, including those with reading disorders such as dyslexia. This 311-page publication was launched at the British Council Hall in Accra, marking a significant development in Ghana’s children’s literature by integrating an inclusive design with engaging storytelling.





According to Ghana News Agency, the author, Ms. Margaretha Ubels, an expert in inclusive education with over twenty years of experience, emphasized that the book was specifically created to ensure every child can experience the pleasure of reading. ‘The formatting and typeset are dyslexia-friendly, allowing individuals with reading disorders to engage with the text more easily,’ she stated. The book incorporates specialized fonts, spacing, and background colors to reduce visual stress and improve readability, features that are uncommon in locally published children’s books.





Ms. Ubels further explained that the book’s content promotes inclusivity by addressing challenges faced by children with varying abilities and confronting broader societal issues like plastic pollution and corruption. These elements aim to foster responsible citizenship among young readers. The narrative follows three students who navigate puzzling situations in their school, ultimately becoming advocates and leaders, setting an example for students nationwide.





Ms. Rebecca Ekpe, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists’ Association, highlighted the challenges surrounding inclusive education in Ghana, noting that it is often overlooked in educational institutions. She stressed the importance of recognizing each child’s unique qualities and the need to embrace diversity as a vital part of a child’s development.





Ms. Harriet Adelaide Tagoe, Managing Director of Afram Publications Limited, announced that the book is available at several locations, including Blue Knight Bookshop, EPP Book Services, Book Nook, and Afram Publications Limited’s office in Kumasi, among others.

