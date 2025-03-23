AMECO Upholds Affirmative Action Policy in Tertiary Education at 18th Matriculation



Amedzofe: Amedzofe EP College of Education (AMECO) has reaffirmed its commitment to Affirmative Action and Gender Inclusion in tertiary education as it matriculated 315 new students during its 18th Matriculation Ceremony.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Principal of AMECO, Dr. Dickson Tsey, emphasised that the college continues to prioritize opportunities for women in line with its gender-inclusive policies. Out of the 315 newly admitted students, 165 are female and 150 are male, demonstrating the institution’s dedication to bridging the gender gap in education. He noted that applicants from less-endowed schools were also given the opportunity to enroll based on a concessionary admission process, ensuring inclusivity for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.





The breakdown of admissions includes 79 males and 64 females in B.Ed JHS Education, 58 males and 70 females in B.Ed Primary Education, and 13 males and 31 females in B.Ed Early Grade Education. Additionally, AMECO continues to recognize talent in sports, granting admission to gifted student-athletes as part of its effort to promote holistic education.





Dr. Tsey encouraged the fresh students to embrace their academic journey with resilience and determination. ‘Your potential is limitless, and I am excited to see the incredible impact you will make. Cherish every moment and stay committed to your goals,’ he advised.





The Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Mr. Kpeli Worlasi, an alumnus of AMECO, served as the Guest of Honour. He described teaching as a profound and rewarding profession, urging the freshers to embrace their career path with an open mind. ‘Teaching is more than just a profession; it is a deep understanding of life and a gateway to numerous opportunities. The joy of shaping young minds is one of the greatest rewards a teacher can have,’ he said.





He advised students to use technology wisely to enhance their studies rather than engaging in distractions. ‘Technology is the best thing that has happened to humankind, but it can also be the worst if misused. Use it for learning, not destruction,’ he cautioned.





The Volta Regional Deputy Director of Education, Mrs. Marriam Adzroe, commended AMECO for its years of dedication to training future educators. ‘Training the trainers is not an easy task, yet you have taken it upon yourselves to mentor and groom these young, bright individuals,’ she stated. She encouraged the matriculants to take pride in the teaching profession, highlighting its transformative impact on society. ‘Teaching is fulfilling, especially when you see the learners you mentored become successful. You have chosen a noble path, and you will never regret it,’ she assured them.





The ceremony was attended by faculty members, students, dignitaries from the education sector, and alumni, all of whom expressed their support for the institution’s continuous efforts in advancing quality teacher education.

