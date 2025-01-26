CSIR-FORIG Scientist Advocates for Proper Engineering of Urban Forestry



Kumasi: Dr. Prosper Mensah, an engineer with the Wood Industry and Utilisation Division, has presented compelling evidence that strategically planting appropriate tree species in urban areas can yield significant economic benefits. He emphasizes the importance of urban forestry as a contributor to sustainable development, citing its social, environmental, and aesthetic advantages.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Mensah, a Research Scientist at the Forestry Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-FORIG), warns that poor management of urban forestry, including inadequate maintenance of trees, poses serious risks to human safety. He highlights that planting unsuitable tree species, especially along roadways, can increase the risk of dangerous interactions with vehicles.





In his presentation titled ‘Engineering Urban Forestry: Right Tree at the Right Place,’ Dr. Mensah underscores the necessity of adhering to standards for selecting and maintaining trees in urban settings. The presentation outlines various environmental benefits of urban forestry, such as storm water management, beautification, shade provision, wildlife habitat, and carbon storage.





Dr. Mensah further argues that urban green spaces can boost local economies by enhancing property values, attracting businesses, and improving the local tax base, as people are more inclined to shop in greener cities. He also notes that well-planned urban forestry can mitigate symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, reduce nature deficit disorder, and foster community cohesion.





He highlights key characteristics of suitable trees for urban environments, including drought tolerance, aesthetic appeal, low maintenance needs, and resistance to pests, diseases, and girdling. Dr. Mensah recommends tree species such as West Africa Cedar, West African Mahogany, African Mahogany, Neem Tree, Silk Cotton Tree, West African Ebony, and Golden Shower Tree for urban planting.





Dr. Mensah also identifies various challenges to successful urban forestry, such as environmental conditions, human pressures, and social developments including political, economic, and conflict-related factors. He praises Ghana’s ambition in tree planting efforts but notes a lack of adequate planning, consultation, and monitoring.





He urges the government and stakeholders to prioritize the engineering of urban forestry to maximize economic and social benefits while ensuring public safety.

