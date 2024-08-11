Jupitar to showcase musical ingenuity with ‘Young Mason’ EP



Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Jupitar is set to release another groundbreaking Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Young Mason’ in September 2024.

Following the success of his album ‘The One’ a few years ago, the multiple-award-winning singer is ready to delight music fans with a new collection of songs.

The multi-genre EP features explosive masterpieces from Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall music, as well as very inspirational tracks from Jupitar.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Jupitar emphasised his excitement for the upcoming release, which is expected to debut in September.

‘My fans have been craving this music project, and I am thrilled to announce its release in September, and they should highly anticipate some good music.

‘The EP is a story of my music career as I reflect on a journey that demonstrates hard work and dedication. The term ‘Young Mason’ represents a young builder, echoing how far we have come,’ he said.

The upcoming ‘Young Mason’ is expected to feature some top collaboration

s including Ghanaian musical talents.

Jupitar has had a stellar music career spanning over two decades and has featured on some top musical stages around the world, including the International Arts Festival in the USA and the Sting Music Festival in Jamaica.

Source : Ghana News Agency