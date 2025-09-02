COP Lydia Yaako Donkor Elected to INTERPOL Africa Committee



Accra: Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been elected a member of the newly formed INTERPOL Africa Committee. She is the first Ghanaian and the only female member of the Committee, and will serve a four-year term, said a release shared by the Ghana News Agency Saturday.





According to Ghana News Agency, her election marks a milestone for women in policing across the continent and underscores the growing importance of gender inclusion in high-level security and law enforcement decision-making. ‘Being the first Ghanaian to serve on a regional Committee of the world’s largest police organisation (INTERPOL), makes her a true trailblazer for women in policing,’ the release said. ‘Her nomination is both a testament to Ghana’s leadership in global policing and a reflection of her personal commitment to justice, accountability, and security.’





COP Lydia Yaako Donkor’s election to the INTERPOL Africa Committee is not only a personal achievement but also an opportunity for Africa to benefit from her expertise, experience, and dedication over the next four years. The newly formed INTERPOL Africa Regional Committee serves as a platform to enhance law enforcement co-operation across the region. Its objectives include identifying strategic priorities in the fight against crime and proposing recommended courses of action to the African Regional Conference. It is also for advising on issues of criminality and police co-operation specific to the African region.





Other members nominated to the Committee for four-year terms are Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, while Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Sudan were nominated to serve two-year terms. Speaking ahead of the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in Cape Town, COP Donkor said the Ghana Police Service operated a state-of-the-art Digital Forensic Laboratory dedicated to fighting cybercrime. She said arrests had been made, malicious infrastructure and websites taken down, and assets recovered. There was also strong collaboration established with telecom providers and INTERPOL member countries to share information and disrupt cross-border crimes.





Ghana, she noted, was demonstrating that through innovation, partnership, and consistency, the digital space can be made safer for all. COP Donkor is joining the high-level conference in Cape Town, South Africa, which is bringing together 56 countries to build stronger co-operation, drive innovation, and strengthen partnerships against the growing threats of transnational organised crime. She said she was honoured to speak on Ghana’s efforts in combating cybercrime and the country’s role and preliminary successes in Operation Serengeti, led by INTERPOL, which resulted in the dismantling of criminal digital infrastructures and arrests. ‘Together, we will continue to work as one Africa – unified, innovative, and determined – to protect our people from organised crime and cybercriminals,’ COP Donkor said.

