GJA Issues Ultimatum to GRNMA General Secretary Over Alleged Threats Against Journalists



Accra: The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a five-day ultimatum to Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum, the General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), demanding that he retract and apologize for an alleged threat against journalists made earlier this year.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Tenkorang-Twum reportedly made the threats in June during a nationwide strike by the GRNMA. At a news conference in Accra, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, characterized these statements as ‘utterly irresponsible’ and ‘disturbing,’ emphasizing that they amounted to a blatant threat of violence against journalists in Ghana.

Mr. Dwumfour highlighted the critical role journalists play in exposing shortcomings within the health sector and advocating for better conditions for health workers. He insisted that such contributions deserve commendation and respect rather than threats. The GJA President asserted that the association would not tolerate threats against journa

lists and would not be intimidated by reckless remarks.

He warned that if Dr. Tenkorang-Twum failed to retract within the given timeframe, the GJA would initiate legal action, holding him personally accountable for any harm that might occur to journalists in public hospitals or elsewhere as a result of his comments.

Mr. Dwumfour urged the leadership of the GRNMA to publicly distance themselves from Dr. Tenkorang-Twum’s remarks, stating that silence would be viewed as endorsement and complicity. He also called on the government, the Ministry of Health, and security agencies to ensure the safety of journalists in hospitals and other public spaces.

The GJA President encouraged media professionals to uphold the ethical standards of journalism to maintain public trust. He condemned attempts to link Dr. Tenkorang-Twum’s statements to a recent alleged attack on nurses at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, describing such actions as unethical and damaging to the credibility of journalism.

In conclusion, Mr. Dwu

mfour advised media outlets to exercise caution in their reporting, avoid inflammatory language, and adhere strictly to journalistic ethics.