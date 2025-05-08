Coalition of Political Parties Protest Suspension of Chief Justice

Accra: A coalition of political parties, led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), gathered at the AMA car park near the Supreme Court of Ghana to begin their demonstration today. The protest is in response to what they claim is a politically motivated attack on judicial independence following the controversial suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

According to Ghana News Agency, the coalition is expressing its discontent with the government’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice. They argue that this move undermines the autonomy of the judiciary and sets a dangerous precedent for the country’s democratic processes. The demonstration seeks to draw attention to the perceived injustice and rally support from the public and other stakeholders who value the independence of the judiciary.

The gathering at the AMA car park marks the start of a series of planned actions by the coalition to protest the suspension. Participants have been seen holding placards and banners, calling for the reinstatement of Chie

f Justice Torkornoo and urging the government to respect the rule of law. The coalition’s leadership has emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance of power between the different branches of government and ensuring that judicial decisions remain free from political influence.

The demonstration is expected to continue throughout the day, with coalition leaders planning to address the crowd and outline further steps in their campaign. The coalition is hopeful that their efforts will lead to a reconsideration of the suspension and a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s independence.