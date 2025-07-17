Civilians to Lose Military Protection as Part of Government’s Reset Agenda



Accra: Civilians and public officials will no longer have personal military protection, as announced by Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Defence. This significant change is part of the government’s broader reset agenda aimed at restoring discipline and accountability within the country’s military operations.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Boamah emphasized that the decision was made to address the misuse of military personnel for personal benefits. By withdrawing military protection from civilians, the government seeks to ensure that military resources are utilized more appropriately.

Dr. Boamah issued a stern warning to military personnel regarding the new directive. He stated that any personnel found engaging in unauthorized guard duties would face serious repercussions. The minister urged everyone to collaborate in promoting a disciplined and responsible use of military resources, reflecting the government’s commitment to transparency and proper governance.