Citizens Urged to Leverage Data for Accountable Governance

Sagnarigu: Alhaji Alhassan Ziblim, Technical Advisor to the Evidence for Development (E4D) Project, has encouraged citizens to utilize data as a tool for demanding accountable governance and fostering sustainable national development. He emphasized that using data to hold leaders accountable can enhance transparency and strengthen decision-making processes nationwide.

According to Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Ziblim made these remarks during the Citizens Accountability Forum, a stakeholders’ engagement held in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region. He highlighted that accountable governance is crucial in preventing corruption and ensuring that public resources are utilized appropriately. He urged citizens to play an active role in the country’s holistic development.

The forum, organized by Simba Ghana in collaboration with the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, brought together youth groups, persons with disabilities, women, girls, and community members. It serves as part of the ongoing implementation of the E4D project in the Sagnarigu Municipality, providing a platform for stakeholders, policy actors, and citizen groups to strategize on promoting accountable governance at the local level.

The E4D project seeks to empower policymakers by enhancing their capacity to access and utilize relevant data and evidence, informing policymaking and advancing social development at the subnational level. Miss Heskeya Salma, Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Learning Coordinator at Simba Ghana, stressed the importance of public engagement in governance to ensure sustainable development. She noted that active citizen involvement in decision-making allows access to crucial information regarding government interventions and budget allocations, thereby promoting accountability and transparency, particularly at the grassroots level.

Mr Abdul-Hamid Toyibu, Head of the Planning Unit at Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, commended Simba Ghana and its partners for organizing the forum. He encouraged citizens to prioritize tax compliance, enabling the government to effectively implement policies and programs, especially at the grassroots level.