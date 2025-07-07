Bulgaria: MRF Chair Peevski Decides Government’s Fate, Says VP Iotova



Sofia: Vice President Iliana Iotova told journalists on Saturday that the government will remain in office as long as MRF Chair and MRF-New Beginning Floor Leader Delyan Peevski decides. Iotova was responding to a question about the government’s stability following the failed third motion of no confidence and the prospects for another motion, while attending a ceremony marking the 146th anniversary of the Ministry of Interior at the Unknown Soldier Monument in Sofia.





Iotova remarked that the stability of Boyko Borissov's government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, is now dependent on the support of a fourth political party. She emphasized that it is not about the coalition's decisions or the mandate-holding party's decisions, but rather the influence of Peevski. Iotova noted that this was previously discussed behind closed doors but was declared openly, indicating that the government's future is tied to Peevski's support.





When questioned regarding the budget and its revenue performance, Iotova expressed that she had not received any reassuring or convincing response from Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.





On Friday, after the failed third no-confidence vote against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet, MRF Chair and MRF-New Beginning Floor Leader Delyan Peevski addressed journalists, stating that parliamentary elections will be held at the end of the four-year term. He urged MPs to concentrate on their duties. A fourth motion of no confidence, focusing on environmental policy, is scheduled for debate next week.

