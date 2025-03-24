General

Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan Appointed as Customs Commissioner

Web DeskComments Off on Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan Appointed as Customs Commissioner


Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan as the new Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority. His appointment takes immediate effect.



According to Ghana News Agency, this announcement was made in a statement on Sunday, signed by Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications. General Annan, an officer of the Ghana Army, is expected to lead efforts to modernize the Customs Division, ensuring it reaches its targets and supports the nation’s economic stability.



Before this appointment, Brigadier General Annan served as the Presidential Security Coordinator. In this role, he showed commitment to national security and governance. President Mahama thanked the outgoing Commissioner, Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, for his service to the Customs Division and the nation.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

ARP reviews budget of Education Ministry

Web Desk

The Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) started, Saturday, reviewing the Education Ministry’s draft budget for the 2024 financial year, during a plenary session, which was attended by the Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbala as well as Educat…
General

Kwame Danso-Atebubu road to be ready soon – Bono East Regional Minister

Web Desk

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has assured commuters and farmers at Danso and Atebubu that the 35-kilometer road between Kwame Danso will soon be completed to improve the socio-economic development in the area.

Mr Adu-Gyan said the co…
General

Peaceful coexistence, key to preventing violent extremism – NCCE

Web Desk

Peaceful coexistence among residents in various communities is key to preventing the infiltration of violent extremism in Ghana, Mr Jafaru Alsadiq Omar, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE), has said. …