Bloody Friday in Mankessim as man gunned down over chieftaincy wrangling



A young man believed to be in his early 30s, was fatally shot by an unknown assailant on Friday afternoon during rituals to commence the Odambea Festival of the People of Nkusukum Traditional Area who found themselves in Mankessim.

The celebration of Odambea extends through 20 communities including Biriwa, Anomabo, Kromantsir, and Saltpond with Yamoransa as its headquarters.

However, prolonged chieftaincy disputes in the Area, had marred the beauty of the festival which for many years had not been fully celebrated by all its people.

Sometime in July this year, the Chiefs and People of Yamoransa led by Okogyeman Okese Essandoh IX, Omanhen of Nkusukum Traditional Area, re-launched it at Yamoransa where a five-member planning committee was instituted to plan its 50th celebration next year.

A distinctive logo for the anniversary featuring a prominent Eagle that guided the Nkusukum people from Tekyiman to their present location was also unveiled.

Eyewitnesses of the Friday incident alleged that when processi

ng through the Mankessim township with a bull to commence rituals for the festival, a faction of people engaged in chieftaincy litigation, obstructed sections of the road during the procession.

This they said sparked a dispute that escalated into violence, resulting in the tragic death of the victim known as Ato Kyinam.

The witnesses confirmed that the police were present at the scene but, were right lipped when GNA tried to make enquiries about the incident.

