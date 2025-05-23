Benjamin Marfo Secures Unanimous Endorsement as Amansie South DCE



Amansie South: In a resounding show of unity and confidence, Mr. Benjamin Marfo has been confirmed as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South following a unanimous endorsement by all Assembly Members. The exercise supervised by the Electoral Commission saw all 37 Assembly Members voting Yes in favor of Mr. Marfo’s nomination by the President.

According to Ghana News Agency, the confirmation ceremony held at the assembly hall of the district assembly was attended by traditional leaders, heads of departments, party executives, and members of the public. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Marfo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him. He assured them of his unwavering commitment to hard work, transparency, and inclusiveness to advance development across the district.

‘I am deeply honored by this overwhelming endorsement. It is a clear message that the people of Amansie South are ready for progress,’ he stated. He promised to work with all stakehol

ders, regardless of political affiliation, to bring development, improve education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Mr. Marfo highlighted that one of his top priorities would be fostering unity among residents and spearheading initiatives aimed at improving the living standards in all communities within the district. ‘We are happy with this endorsement because Mr. Marfo is a humble and hardworking man. We believe he will bring the change we have long waited for,’ a resident shared.

Nana Oppong Mensah Abrampa, the Sompahene for the Manso Nkwatan Traditional Area, urged the DCE to remain accessible after assuming the high office of DCE as the representative of the President.