Barber Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery and Conspiracy in Tarkwa.



Tarkwa: A 26-year-old barber, Richard Amoako, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labor by the Tarkwa circuit court. The conviction comes after Amoako, also known as Jordan, was found guilty of conspiring with a now-deceased mason, Paa Kwasi, to rob a gold buying office located in Wassa Nkonya in the Wassa Amenfi East municipality.

According to Ghana News Agency, Amoako pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and robbery. The presiding judge, Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu, sentenced him to 20 years on each count, with the sentences set to run concurrently. The prosecution, led by Police Chief Superintendent Alex Odonkor, detailed the events leading to the conviction. The complainant, Richard Quansah, owns the ‘Same God’ gold buying office in Wassa Nkonya, while the victim, 22-year-old Osman Adams, is an employee at the office.

The prosecution outlined that on October 14, 2024, Amoako and Paa Kwasi traveled to Wassa Mampong with the intent to carry out a robbery. On October 16, they acquired a cutla

ss and concealed it in their clothing. The duo ambushed the gold buying office, where they found Adams alone. While pretending to sell gold, Paa Kwasi attacked Adams with the cutlass, causing severe injury. The pair fled the scene as Adams called for help, leading to his hospitalization at Wassa Akropong Government Hospital.

Residents captured Amoako and Paa Kwasi, who were then beaten by the townsfolk before being rescued by Wassa Nkonya police. Paa Kwasi succumbed to his injuries, while Amoako was treated and subsequently arrested. During police questioning, Amoako admitted to the conspiracy, and the cutlass used in the crime was recovered as evidence.

The court also mandated that Amoako’s family pay GHS10,000 to Quansah to cover costs incurred during the incident.