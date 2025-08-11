Oti Regional Minister Joins Muslims in Prayer for Military Helicopter Crash Victims



Dambai: The Oti Regional Minister, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, has joined the Muslim community in Dambai for a special ‘Jumah’ prayer to honour the eight individuals who lost their lives in a recent military helicopter crash in Ghana. The prayer session was attended by the Oti Regional Co-ordinating Council (ORCC) and Muslim leaders, aiming to pay tribute to the victims and offer solace to their families.





According to Ghana News Agency, during the prayer session, Mr. Gyapong requested that the Imam and fellow Muslim worshippers pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. He also asked for prayers for President John Dramani Mahama, Ministers, and the entire nation during this challenging time.





A special prayer was recited from the Quran by Alhaji Imoro Abdul-Mumin, seeking forgiveness for the service men who lost their lives in the crash. The gesture demonstrates the council’s commitment to showing solidarity and support during times of tragedy.

