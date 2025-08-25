Atebubu/Amantin MCE Urges Commercial Drivers to Return to Work Amidst Fare Dispute



Atebubu: Mr Thomas Maswud Ayarba, the Atebubu/Amantin Municipal Chief Executive in the Bono East Region, has urged commercial drivers in the area to rescind their decision and return to work. He emphasized the Assembly’s efforts in collaborating with the various transport unions to establish stable lorry fares that would benefit both drivers and passengers.





According to Ghana News Agency, some aggrieved drivers in the municipality have halted their services, demanding an upward adjustment in lorry fares. This strike has resulted in scores of passengers being stranded at the Atebubu lorry station, as observed by the agency during a recent visit.





In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Ayarba expressed the Assembly’s sensitivity towards the drivers’ concerns and assured that measures are being taken to address the issue. Meanwhile, some drivers have called on the government to address the high costs of spare parts and vehicle tyres, which are impacting their economic activities.

