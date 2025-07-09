Ashanti Fire Command Honours Retirees and Top Officers



Kumasi: The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has recognised the outstanding contributions of retiring officers, and rewarded top-performing personnel at a colourful awards ceremony held in Kumasi. Among the retirees honoured were Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Francis Darko-Kono, a former Operations Officer, and ACFO Gladys Denteh, a former Officer-in-Charge of Communications.





According to Ghana News Agency, officers in active service acknowledged for exemplary performance included Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Henry Fatai Giwah, a former Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, now Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Research at GNFS Headquarters in Accra, and ACFO Rasheed Kwame Nisawu, the current Greater Accra Fire Commander. The event, which featured citations and gift presentations, highlighted DCFO Giwah’s contributions in particular, as he swept five awards for his role in advancing ICT integration, operational excellence, and officer development.





‘You will be remembered for a long time, and we will continue to knock on your doors and tap into your rich experience,’ ACFO II Peter Tetteh, the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, declared. He said the well-being of retired officers reflected the public image of the Service; therefore, it was important to ensure that senior citizens lived lives that were emulating.





The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander used the occasion to reassure the public of the GNFS’s resolve to increase safety educational campaigns and swiftly avail themselves when there were emergencies. He reminded the people that in accordance with the new National Policy, no fire certificate would be issued or renewed unless a facility obtained valid fire insurance coverage. This is in accordance with the Service’s agenda of enhancing compliance and accountability, he said.





DCFO Giwah called on officers to be professionally disciplined, urging them to understand the underlying principles behind their roles. ‘Every institution has its philosophy. Don’t just imitate – ask questions and learn why we do things the way we do. That’s how you master your duty and avoid mistakes,’ he said. He appreciated the GNFS for acknowledging him and admitted that it had been an honour for him to serve alongside ‘these fine men and women’. DCFO Giwah explained that together with the hard-working officers, they had strengthened fire safety and emergency responses across the Ashanti Region.

