Aowin MP Denies Involvement in Illegal Mining Activities

Accra: Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi, Member of Parliament for Aowin Constituency in the Western North Region, has refuted claims by some chiefs in the area linking him to illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the Tano Anwia Forest reserve.



According to Ghana News Agency, the MP described the allegations as false, baseless, and a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation. A statement signed by Mr. Larbi emphasized his commitment to the well-being of the Aowin people and clarified that he has consistently opposed illegal mining. The statement also noted that his stance against galamsey nearly cost him his parliamentary seat in the recent elections.



The statement condemned recent violence and the loss of life in the Tano Anwia Forest reserve, as well as the assault on members of the rapid response team. It urged those spreading false claims to cease, warning that his legal team is prepared to take action to protect his reputation.



Mr. Larbi expressed his commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to protect natural resources and promote sustainable development. He encouraged constituents and the public to disregard the malicious rumors and focus on building a better future for the community and the nation.

