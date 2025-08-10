Anlo Constituency NDC Mourns Eight Heroes in Helicopter Crash



Accra: The Anlo Constituency Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has joined the nation in mourning eight patriotic citizens, who perished in the tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

According to Ghana News Agency, in a statement released on Thursday and signed by Mr. Shugga Mawuli Anthonio, the Constituency Communications Officer, the party described the incident as a dark day never to be experienced again, adding that the victims’ selfless commitment to duty will never go uncelebrated. The statement emphasized the tragic impact on both the party and the nation, urging all comrades to remain steadfast during this challenging time.

Among the deceased were Dr. Samuel Sarpong, NDC Vice Chairman; Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director of NADMO and former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East; Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence who was the former Director for IT and elections for the NDC; and Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, NDC Member

of Parliament for Tamale Central. The release extended condolences to the bereaved families, the government, and the nation, while appealing for privacy for the affected families and urging the public to exercise sensitivity when sharing information.

The statement further encouraged everyone, especially party comrades, to participate in all outlined activities to mourn the fallen heroes. The call for respect and privacy for the families was reiterated, along with a plea for circumspection in sharing sensitive materials during these difficult times.

The tragic incident involved a military helicopter that claimed the lives of five civilians and three military officers when the chopper crashed and burned in a forest near Adansi in the Ashanti Region, en route to Obuasi. The incident has thrown the public and the international community into grief.