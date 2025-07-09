AI Collective Launches First African Chapter in Ghana



Accra: The AI Collective, a non-profit, grassroots community, has announced the launch of its first chapter in Africa, Ghana, a significant milestone in the organization’s global expansion efforts. The AI Collective Ghana Chapter aims to serve as a strategic platform to democratize access to artificial intelligence and advance its responsible, inclusive, and transformative use for social impact, economic development, and sustainability in Ghana and beyond.





According to Ghana News Agency, the AI Collective community is uniting over 70,000 pioneers, including founders, researchers, operators, and investors, exploring the frontier of AI in major tech hubs worldwide. Through events, workshops, and community-led research, it empowers the AI ecosystem to collaboratively steer AI’s future toward trust, openness, and human flourishing.





Dr. Kwami Ahiabenu, Chapter Lead and member of The AI Collective Global Expansion Team, expressed excitement about the launch of the AI Collective Ghana Chapter, the first in Africa. He emphasized that the chapter will serve as a dynamic platform to collaboratively harness AI’s transformative potential, driving productivity, profitability, and sustainable growth in Ghana, while aligning with global efforts to shape AI toward trust, openness, and human flourishing.





To commemorate this launch, the Ghana Chapter hosted its inaugural event on the theme: ‘AI for Ghana’s Public Sector – Driving Innovation and Efficiency’ at Emerging Public Leaders Ghana, the host and partner. The strategic gathering brought together over 60 public sector leaders, technologists, policymakers, and development partners to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in public governance and service delivery. The event featured an interactive session focused on leveraging AI to enhance efficiency and innovation within the country’s public institutions.





Catherine McMillan, Founding Director, stated: ‘This launch marks a significant step in realizing our core belief of AI for All – that every individual should have a stake and a voice in the responsible development of artificial intelligence. We’re thrilled to support Ghanaian innovators to create a future where AI uplifts communities and drives sustainable growth.’

