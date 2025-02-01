Adaklu NDC Executives Celebrate Chairman’s Shortlisting for DCE Position



Adaklu: Adaklu Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress have expressed their satisfaction with the shortlisting of their chairman, Mr. Jerry Ameko, for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) in Adaklu.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Hayford Amenuvie, the Constituency Secretary, announced that Mr. Ameko’s name was among the three shortlisted candidates for the DCE position, alongside Mr. Harrison Akadi and Madam Rebecca Agbogah. This selection followed a vetting process involving seven contestants. Mr. Charles Agbesi, another contestant, withdrew from the race for personal reasons, as stated in a letter to the constituency executives.





Mr. Amenuvie highlighted Mr. Ameko’s commitment and efforts in reorganizing the party’s support base in the constituency after the 2016 general elections. His leadership skills contributed to the significant votes the party received in subsequent elections. Mr. Ameko’s close connection with the people of the constituency and understanding of their issues were also noted.





The Secretary emphasized the widespread support Mr. Ameko enjoys across all party branches in the constituency and his strong backing from traditional authorities. The constituency and branch executives remain optimistic that the President will nominate Mr. Ameko, enabling him to continue his contributions to Adaklu and the party. Mr. Amenuvie also praised the vetting committee for their meticulous work.

