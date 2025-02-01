Governance

Adaklu NDC Executives Celebrate Chairman’s Shortlisting for DCE Position

Web DeskComments Off on Adaklu NDC Executives Celebrate Chairman’s Shortlisting for DCE Position


Adaklu: Adaklu Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress have expressed their satisfaction with the shortlisting of their chairman, Mr. Jerry Ameko, for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) in Adaklu.



According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Hayford Amenuvie, the Constituency Secretary, announced that Mr. Ameko’s name was among the three shortlisted candidates for the DCE position, alongside Mr. Harrison Akadi and Madam Rebecca Agbogah. This selection followed a vetting process involving seven contestants. Mr. Charles Agbesi, another contestant, withdrew from the race for personal reasons, as stated in a letter to the constituency executives.



Mr. Amenuvie highlighted Mr. Ameko’s commitment and efforts in reorganizing the party’s support base in the constituency after the 2016 general elections. His leadership skills contributed to the significant votes the party received in subsequent elections. Mr. Ameko’s close connection with the people of the constituency and understanding of their issues were also noted.



The Secretary emphasized the widespread support Mr. Ameko enjoys across all party branches in the constituency and his strong backing from traditional authorities. The constituency and branch executives remain optimistic that the President will nominate Mr. Ameko, enabling him to continue his contributions to Adaklu and the party. Mr. Amenuvie also praised the vetting committee for their meticulous work.

Web Desk

Related Articles
Governance

ISIE to invite second-round candidates to record radio sessions on youth radio stations for better local outreach

Web Desk

The Independent High Electoral Authority (ISIE) will do its utmost to make the candidates in the second round of the municipal elections and their electoral programmes better known by inviting them to record radio sessions on youth radio stations bef…
Governance

ISIE approves preliminary results of 2nd round of elections for members of local councils

Web Desk

The council of the Independent Higher Authority for Elections (ISIE) approved, Monday, during a meeting, the preliminary results of the 2nd round of elections for members of local councils.

They will be announced this Monday evening, during a press …
Governance

Presidential elections: Preliminary lists of voters available as of July 6

Web Desk

The preliminary lists of voters for the 2024 presidential elections will be available in the headquarters of the independent regional bodies for the elections or on the official website of the body, www.isie.tn on Saturday 6 and Sunday July 7.

In a s…