Accra: President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have extended their condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces and the families affected by the tragic helicopter accident that occurred on August 6, 2025.



According to Ghana News Agency, the President and Vice President visited the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong, to meet with the families of the victims, including Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, and Flying Officer Twum Ampadu. They conveyed the nation’s deepest sympathies and pledged support to the grieving families during this challenging period.





Both leaders also signed the books of condolence in memory of those who lost their lives in the incident. A state funeral is scheduled to be held at the Black Star Square in Accra on Friday, August 16, 2025, to honor the deceased.





The helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of eight individuals, occurred during an official mission in Adansi Akrofuom, located in the Ashanti Region. Among the victims were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology.





The crash also claimed the lives of Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO). Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna were laid to rest on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

