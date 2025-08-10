National Tragedy: Kufuor Consoles Mahama and Opoku-Agyemang



Accra: As the nation mourns the tragic deaths of eight eminent Ghanaians in a military helicopter crash, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has consoled President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. The former President in a gesture of solidarity and statesmanship, paid a visit to President Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, at their residence to express his condolences and support during this difficult time.





According to Ghana News Agency, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang joined the President and the First Lady and other government officials to receive Former President Kufuor and to thank him for his thoughtful gesture.

