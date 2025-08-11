Ablakwa Pays Tribute to Omane Boamah and Seven Others Lost in Helicopter Crash



Accra: Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has paid a glowing tribute to Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and seven others who died in the August 6 military helicopter crash. He described them as ‘courageous patriots who will eternally be celebrated locally and internationally.’





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Ablakwa expressed a deep sense of grief, stating that words could not truly capture his emotions. ‘Shattered, devastated, speechless, shaken, traumatized, heartbroken, horrified, depressed, petrified-all these words fail to do justice to my current tribulation,’ he shared with mourners. The victims of the crash include Dr Boamah, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane Twum Ampadu, and Sgt. Ernest Addo Mensah.





Mr Ablakwa lamented the tragic circumstances of their departure, emphasizing that tributes had poured in from global leaders and international organizations, acknowledging the fallen heroes’ service to Ghana. He particularly dedicated his tribute to Dr Boamah, recalling their first meeting 23 years ago when Boamah was a respected student activist and former NUGS President inspired by Ernesto Che Guevara. ‘Like Che, Omane believed revolutions heal better than medicine, and he died on the frontlines of active service,’ Ablakwa remarked.





Dr Boamah’s contributions, including his role in preserving GETFund allocations and influencing education policies such as the ‘No Fees Stress’ initiative and the free sanitary pads program, were highlighted by Mr Ablakwa. ‘His impact as NUGS President, strategist, and advisor was immeasurable,’ he stated.





Their collaboration extended into the Committee for Joint Action (CJA), where they worked with national figures, including the late President John Evans Atta Mills. Mr Ablakwa shared memories of Dr Boamah’s resilience during CJA demonstrations, despite police brutality and a helicopter incident in 2008. ‘Omane survived the 2008 helicopters; he didn’t survive the 2025 helicopter,’ he noted.





Ablakwa praised Dr Boamah’s decision to join the National Democratic Congress out of conviction, earning him ministerial appointments and leadership roles that contributed to the party’s successes. Beyond politics, Dr Boamah was recognized for his role in the Free Primary Healthcare and Mahama Cares programs. ‘He was an exceptional father who made considerable time for his dear wife, Rita, and their children, Akua, Ama, and Yaw,’ Ablakwa said.





Dr Boamah was working on two books before his passing, and Mr Ablakwa appealed for their posthumous publication as a tribute to his memory. ‘This is not how we planned it, bro, but I know God is preserving your soul in a much better place,’ he concluded emotionally. He urged Ghanaians to ensure that the deaths of the eight martyrs ‘would not be in vain’ by supporting President Mahama’s environmental justice agenda. ‘Rest well, all you martyrs of August 6. Ghana and the world shall never ever forget your sacrifice,’ he said.

