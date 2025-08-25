27th Islamic Women’s Conference Set to Commence in Ashanti Region



Otaakrom: All preparations are complete for the 27th Annual National Women’s Conference organized by the women’s wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat (IMS). The event is scheduled to take place at Otaakrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region from Thursday, August 28 to Sunday, August 31, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement signed by Hajia Mamiram Suleiman Nketia, the National Secretary for the Wing, highlighted the theme for this year’s conference: ‘The role of a Muslim woman in nation building through commitment’. The conference will witness the presence of notable figures such as the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, and the former second lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia.





The conference will feature various activities, including employable skills training for vulnerable groups, a health screening exercise, and sporting events, as outlined in the statement provided to the Ghana News Agency.

