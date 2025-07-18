ISD and GNA Collaborate for Office Clean-Up to Kick Off Civil Service Week



Accra: Staff of the Information Services Department (ISD) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday participated in a clean-up exercise at their shared office complex in Accra. This initiative is part of the activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week celebration.





According to Ghana News Agency, the clean-up effort is a joint endeavor by the two communication agencies to improve the aesthetic and hygienic conditions of their work environment. The Civil Service Week is themed ‘Adapting to Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Governance: The Civil Service in Contemporary Ghana,’ focusing on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing the efficiency of Ghana’s public service.





Ms Bridget Mensah, Head of the Access to Information Division at ISD and Chairperson of the in-house planning committee for the celebration, highlighted the importance of the clean-up activity. “The whole celebration was launched yesterday, and some of the activities lined up include this clean-up exercise. Since we are here in the same building with the GNA, we thought it wise to partner with them, and it has been a great success,” she stated.





Ms Mensah noted that the clean-up targeted neglected areas, contributing to the overall cleanliness of the premises. She encouraged all civil servants to engage in the celebration and participate actively in the planned activities.





The Civil Service Week, sponsored by the Government, includes various events such as an interfaith thanksgiving service, a soccer competition, a policy fair, health screenings, cultural exhibitions, and cooking competitions. A keynote lecture on ‘Civil Service Transformation’ is scheduled for Monday, July 22.





The celebration will conclude with an awards ceremony at the Alisa Hotel on Thursday, July 25, to honor exceptional civil servants. The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, is expected to attend as the Guest of Honour.

