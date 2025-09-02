2024 National Best Teacher Launches Initiative to Support Deprived Kindergarten Schools



Accra: Madam Fuseina Fuseini, the 2024 National Best Teacher, has launched an initiative aimed at rebranding select deprived kindergarten schools by supplying them with essential learning materials across the country. The initiative, themed ‘Empowering Young Minds, Transforming Communities,’ seeks to address educational disparities by focusing on the Oti, Greater Accra, and Eastern Regions in its first phase.





According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative will benefit approximately 20 kindergartens in these regions by providing classroom logistics and teaching aids to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. Madam Fuseini, a kindergarten teacher at Madina SDA Basic School in Accra, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in supporting educational development, noting that the government alone cannot bear this burden.





During the launch, Madam Fuseini praised basic education teachers for their dedication and urged them to remain committed to their work. She also acknowledged the crucial role of parents in offering moral and material support, which she said is vital for the successful functioning of schools.





Madam Fuseini highlighted the need for a strong educational foundation through sustainable policies and a well-thought-out curriculum. She stressed the importance of innovation and resourcefulness among teachers to make classroom learning engaging. Despite observing improvements over her 20-year teaching career, she called for further strengthening of the educational foundation.





Madam Victoria Yeboah, Regional Early Childhood Coordinator, underscored early childhood education as the foundational stage requiring thoughtful policy initiatives. She explained that the initiative would foster a conducive classroom environment, enhancing knowledge acquisition among learners.





Mr. Osama Makkawi Khogali, UNICEF Representative to Ghana, reiterated that quality education extends beyond classroom presence to how learners assimilate knowledge. He emphasized the critical role of parents as primary educators and called on the government to set a continental example in educational development.





Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, representing the National Teaching Council, commended the initiative for addressing basic education challenges and expressed intent to leverage Madam Fuseini’s expertise for professional development programs.





Madam Beatrice Opoku, Headmistress of Madina SDA Basic School, encouraged teachers to remain committed to their vocation and appealed for support from individuals and organizations to sustain the initiative. The event concluded with the distribution of teacher-learner resources to selected schools and the presentation of citations to deserving learners.

