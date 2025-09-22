Queen of Peace Basic School in Madina Receives Educational Boost from Rotary and Lions Clubs



Madina: Queen of Peace Basic School in Madina has been the beneficiary of a significant donation of educational materials, thanks to the generous efforts of two local clubs.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee and the Accra Novelty of Lions District 418 Club collaborated to provide the school with essential learning resources.

The donation included a thousand exercise books, thirty core subject textbooks covering Mathematics and Science, 280 lead pencils, seventy assorted storybooks, and 210 mathematical sets, collectively valued at GHS 18,000. This contribution aims to enhance the educational experience of the students at Queen of Peace Basic School.

The representatives from the donor organizations, led by Rotarian President Mother Teresa Brew and First Vice President of the Accra Novelty of Lions District 418 Club, Mr. Lawrence Akubori, were present during the handover ceremony. Mother Teresa Brew highlighted that the month of September is recognized as Rotarian Basic Educat

ion and Literacy Month, which inspired their decision to not only donate educational materials but also conduct a Reading Clinic for the pupils to foster a reading culture.

Assistant Headmistress of the school, Madam Yvonne Agezoe, received the materials on behalf of the school and expressed her gratitude. She assured the donors that the materials would be utilized effectively to benefit the students. The event was attended by school pupils, staff of the Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee, and members of the Accra Novelty of Lions Club.