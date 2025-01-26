Sports

14-Year-Old Philip Selikem Amoako Shines at 2024 National Chess Championship

Accra: Philip Selikem Amoako has been crowned champion at the 2024 Youngest National Chess Championship after defeating International Master Francis Anquandah and Bernard Anhwere. The event, which kicked off at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, saw the top five highest-rated players from FIDE battle head-to-head in the finals.

According to Ghana News Agency, Selikem, a highly ranked chess player, demonstrated exceptional skill with an unbeaten record of six wins and three draws after nine rounds. The youngster’s dominance was a testament to the growing prominence of Ghanaian youth in the chess scene. His victory also marks a historic milestone in Ghana’s chess history after securing a silver medal in the Under-12 Open Category at the African Youth Chess Championships, earning the conditional Candidate Master title.

Mr. Philip Ameku, President of Ghana Chess Association, speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, said, “Selikem’s achievement is a testament to the potential of young chess
players in Ghana. His dedication and success serve as an inspiration to aspiring players nationwide.”

The champion expressed gratitude for the support from his family, coaches, and the chess community. He said winning the national championship was a dream come true, which he hopes will encourage more young people to pursue their passions.

The Ghana Chess Association remains dedicated to nurturing young talent, aiming to elevate the country’s status in international chess circles. Selikem’s historic win is a promising indicator of Ghana’s potential on the global stage.

