Zoom unveils Virtual Agent 2.0 to power smarter, autonomous customer support via next-gen agentic AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today introduced Zoom Virtual Agent 2.0, the next evolution of the company’s self-service virtual agent. Now powered by agentic AI, Zoom Virtual Agent delivers smarter, autonomous self-service experiences across chat and voice channels.

“With the next generation of Zoom Virtual Agent, we’re ushering in a new era of intelligent, proactive customer support, taking customers from frustration to building true connections with brands,” said Chris Morrissey, General Manager of Zoom CX. “Through the agentic AI skills built into its core, Zoom Virtual Agent doesn’t just respond — it takes action on behalf of customers, managing complex inquiries with HD-quality neural voices, significantly minimizing the need for agent escalation. These advanced capabilities transform routine support interactions into exceptional customer experiences.”

Unlike traditional chatbots, the upgraded Zoom Virtual Agent can now autonomously complete complex tasks like processing returns, updating accounts, or booking appointments. With advanced reasoning, memory, and context-aware conversations, it delivers seamless, brand-aligned interactions without requiring human intervention.

The upgraded Zoom Virtual Agent is built to meet the rising demand for fast, accurate, and seamless self-service across channels. In 2025, 85% of customer service leaders plan to explore or pilot customer-facing conversational generative AI solutions, driving the acceleration of intelligent automation adoption.

Self-service benefits both customers and businesses

The new Zoom Virtual Agent can help deliver premium customer service experiences while driving efficiency in CX organizations by combining natural, fluid, and highly scalable automation with proactive reasoning to autonomously solve complex, end-to-end customer scenarios.

Reduce costs and drive revenue: Increase self-service containment with autonomous resolution of complex end-to-end tasks; reduce abandonment with a virtual agent that can understand context across interactions to deliver accurate, personalized support; and repurpose agent staffing to focus on growth.

Deliver exceptional customer experiences: Improve ESAT and CSAT scores with reduced resolution times and reduced escalations; boost brand voice with customized tone and language capabilities; and free human agents to focus on deeper engagement and higher-value customer interactions.

Built to meet rising customer expectations and the demand for scalable, intelligent automation, Zoom Virtual Agent integrates natively with Zoom Contact Center and leading platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics, and Genesys Cloud.

The next gen Zoom Virtual Agent with agentic AI is now available. For more details on how Zoom Virtual Agent can unlock more meaningful customer engagement with agentic AI self-service, read the Zoom blog and visit the Zoom website to learn more.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

Contact:

Lacretia Nichols

[email protected]

