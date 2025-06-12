Bitget Opens Doors for Syrian Users Enabling Full-Service Suite of Products

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has now enabled onboarding of Syrian citizens on the platform. This comes following the recent suspension of OFAC sanctions. Syrian citizens and residents can now register on the platform, complete identity verification, and access the full suite of services—ranging from P2P and spot trading to futures and yield-generating products.

This update holds particular significance for a country that has faced prolonged conflict, economic isolation, and limited access to reliable financial systems. In the absence of stable banking infrastructure, crypto has strong real-life use cases, as a tool for survival, growth, and connectivity to the broader world. The adoption of crypto in Syria shows a deeper truth about the role of crypto in places where traditional systems have failed or aren’t accessible either.

With this, Syrian users now have access to all major Bitget features, including peer-to-peer (P2P) trading with local currency support, spot and futures markets, copy trading, and Bitget Earn products that enable passive income on crypto holdings. The mobile app and web platform also offer multi-language support and 24/7 security monitoring to ensure safe transactions. Educational content, trading tools, and customer assistance are readily available to guide new users at every step.

Bitget’s decision to welcome Syrian users stems from a focused strategy to support real use cases in regions where crypto is vital. The inclusion of Syria signals intent to enable access where it is most urgently needed.

“At Bitget, the priority is clear—reach those who need crypto the most. Our platform is built to serve individuals navigating unstable economies, restricted banking, or political uncertainty. Extending access to Syrian users is part of a larger effort to deliver impactful financial tools where they make the greatest difference,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Bitget remains focused on expanding access in regions where crypto plays a critical role in everyday life. For Syrian users, Bitget will play an important role in actively maintaining safe, efficient, and user-friendly channels for participation in crypto. Resources will be allocated to support regional engagement, improve accessibility, and ensure users in Syria are equipped to navigate the cryptospace with industry-leading products and best-in-class tools.

Effective immediately, Syrian users can now begin their journey with full platform functionality.

To sign up, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16978e0d-1c0f-49bc-83eb-007e71f08762

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001102339