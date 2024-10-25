Zongo Chiefs in Ashanti urges Ghanaians to uphold, maintain peace



The Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region has called on Ghanaians to continue to work towards unity and peaceful coexistence before, during and after the December elections.

According to the Council, preserving the country’s peace and democratic framework was the surest way to speed up the development and transformation agenda of the country.

A declaration endorsed by the Council and issued in Kumasi by Nana Musah Akambonga, President of the Council, said this year’s election was the 9th one since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1992.

‘It is, therefore, imperative for all political stakeholders to understand that the bedrock of a flourishing democracy lies in peaceful cohabitation and reverence for the electoral system.’

The chiefs said as esteemed tribal leaders in diverse communities, it was crucial for them to advise political actors to educate their followers on the need to conduct themselves peaceful throughout the electioneering period to promote peace in their various commun

ities.

According to the chiefs, what was important was for all political activists to engage in constructive dialogue instead of resorting to violence and intimidation in the campaign process.

They pointed out that, Ghana’s democratic journey had been characterized by successful elections and transitions, which had helped establish a benchmark for other countries in Africa.

It was, therefore, the duty of every citizen to safeguard this heritage by working to foster unity and understanding in all political discourse.

‘In the essence of democracy, let us all pledge to nurture a culture of tolerance and dialogue, ensuring that the forthcoming elections are conducted in a harmonious and transparent manner.’

The Chiefs further advised political parties, civil society, and the media to actively cooperate with the Electoral Commission (EC) when it encountered any challenge and endeavor in good faith, to reach consensus on issues to help reduce tension.

They also urged the EC to take the lead in seeking out suc

h collaborations and to be open to constructive suggestions that could enrich the electoral process.

The chiefs pointed out that ‘together, we can uphold the principles of democracy and secure a promising future for Ghana’

Source: Ghana News Agency