Zipline commits to delivering healthcare equipment and services across Ghana



Zipline, the innovative drone delivery service, has committed to delivering healthcare equipment and services across Ghana, especially in rural areas.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said over the past five years, Zipline had significantly bridged healthcare access disparities across Ghana, adding that, Zipline’s innovative approach had led to a 67 per cent reduction in wasted blood products and a 60 per cent decrease in vaccine stockouts.

It said remote districts received 30 per cent more COVID-19 vaccines via Zipline than less remote areas did through other sources.

‘These efforts have translated into a 44 per cent reduction in missed vaccination opportunities and a 13 to 37 percentage point increase in routine immunisation rates.

In the Ashanti Region alone, maternal mortality has decreased by 54 per cent due to these advancements’, it said.

Mrs Yvonne Agla, Operations Manager, Zipline Ghana in said: ‘this is a testament to the sustainable impacts of Zipline’s partnership with th

e Government of Ghana in the past five years.

She said the company aimed at ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to essential healthcare.

She said it demonstrated the transformative power of technology in bridging healthcare access disparities.

‘As we celebrate our five-year milestone, we are incredibly proud of our impact in Ghana and are committed to continuing this vital work to improve health outcomes for communities nationwide,’ she added.

The statement said, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, Zipline had completed over 550,000 drone deliveries in Ghana, supplying vaccines, blood products, essential medicines, and diagnostic specimens to over 2,500 health facilities.

Zipline’s extensive operations span nearly all 16 regions of Ghana, delivering an average of 600 health commodities from its six distribution hubs per day, ensuring prompt and reliable supply to diverse communities.

It said Zipline was strongly committed to transparency and regulator

y compliance, employing advanced equipment for managing and storing commodities and ensuring the highest quality standards are maintained during delivery.

‘The collaboration between Zipline and the Government of Ghana serves as a clear and compelling illustration of how technology has been seamlessly integrated into Ghana’s healthcare and supply chain to enhance access and responsiveness’, it said.

Zipline aims to expand its drone operations in Ghana with continued regional collaborations for improved health and well-being for millions worldwide.

Source: Ghana News Agency