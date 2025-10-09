Wontumi and Akonta Mining Face Fresh Legal Charges in Accra



Accra: Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Wontumi and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has been arraigned on fresh mining-related charges alongside his company, Akonta Mining Company Limited, and three associates.





According to Ghana News Agency, Boasiako previously appeared before an Accra High Court on similar charges, where he was granted bail set at GHC15 million and placed on a Stop List. Hours later, he faced additional charges with Akonta Mining and three individuals: Edward Akuoko, a shareholder, Kwadwo Owusu Bempah, a shareholder and operations manager, and Kwame Antwi, another shareholder currently at large.





The charges against Boasiako and his associates include undertaking mining operations without a license, abetting unauthorized felling of 300 trees in a forest reserve, and erecting buildings in a forest reserve without written authority from the Forestry Commission. These activities allegedly took place in the Nimire Forest Reserve at Samreboi in 2022. Boasiako and Akuoko pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Justice Ruby Aryeetey, presiding over the case, granted bail to Boasiako and Akuoku at GHC10 million with three sureties each, one of whom must be justified. The court ordered the accused to deposit their travel documents with the Registrar within a week and required them to seek court permission for any travel. They are also mandated to report to the Police twice a month.





Defense attorney Andy Appiah-Kubi stated that his clients were not flight risks, as they have fixed abodes and responsible family members who can act as sureties. He emphasized that Boasiako and Akuoku have cooperated with police investigations and have families, reducing the likelihood of reoffending. Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, the deputy Attorney General, did not oppose the bail but insisted on stringent conditions to ensure court appearances.





The case has been adjourned to November 4, 2025, with the prosecution given one month to file disclosures.

