Women Are Central to Peace and Development – Sierra Leone High Commissioner



Accra: Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Mohamed Hassan Kaisamba, has hailed the enduring contributions of women in fostering peace and democratic growth in both Ghana and Sierra Leone. He described women as ‘the centrepiece’ of national progress in both countries.

According to Ghana News Agency, speaking at the Conflict Prevention and Sustainable Peace Forum held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra on May 28, 2025, High Commissioner Kaisamba paid tribute to the resilience, leadership, and sacrifices of women during and after Sierra Leone’s civil war. ‘Women were not mere victims of our conflict. They were peacemakers in the shadows, crossing battle lines, armed only with white cloths and unwavering resolve,’ he said.

He reiterated that, ‘They buried the dead, tended to the wounded, and negotiated ceasefires when the world had turned away.’ He emphasised that women were instrumental in rebuilding Sierra Leone, describing them as the unsung architects of peace an

d reconciliation. ‘Their valour bore no medals, yet it reshaped nations. They were the architects of our reconciliation,’ he said.

High Commissioner Kaisamba noted that Sierra Leone had since taken deliberate steps to institutionalise gender equity in governance, driven by the recognition that peace cannot endure when half the population is excluded. Turning his attention to Ghana, the High Commissioner praised the country’s democratic strides and acknowledged the critical roles Ghanaian women have played in shaping and sustaining them.

‘Ghanaian women are not merely voters; they are legislators, civil society leaders, and mediators. They are the unseen pillars of tangible progress, and their example inspires our shared responsibility,’ he said.

The 2025 Conflict Prevention and Sustainable Peace Forum, on the theme, ‘Amplifying Women’s Voices in Democratic and Political Transitions’, brought together political leaders, diplomats, civil society actors, and regional peacebuilding experts from Ghana, Sierra L

eone, Liberia, and Australia. The forum was organised by the Australian High Commission, in partnership with the Embassy of Liberia in Ghana, the High Commission of Sierra Leone in Ghana, the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), and the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS). It served as a platform to highlight and advance the role of women in peacebuilding and governance across West Africa.