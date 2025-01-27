Windscreen Breakers in Parliament: Second Preacher Granted Bail



Accra: Wisdom Ahli, the second preacher nabbed for allegedly damaging vehicle windscreens at Parliament, has been granted bail. Ahli was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties by the Circuit Court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah.





According to Ghana News Agency, this decision followed a bail application submitted by Ahli’s counsel. The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 27, 2025. Ahli’s accomplice, Kofi Okyere Sorkpa, had previously been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the same court after pleading guilty to causing unlawful damage to five vehicles at Ghana’s Parliament Car Park on December 20, 2024.





Sorkpa was also sentenced to three years on the charge of conspiracy, with both sentences set to run concurrently. Since his arrest, Ahli had been in lawful custody as the Police indicated that the charge sheet was defective and required amendments.





Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi narrated that Sorkpa and Ahli, who were preachers from Kasoa, sneaked into the Parliament House car park on December 18, 2024, around 1100 hours. Sorkpa, carrying a handbag with an earth chisel, used the tool to damage the windscreens of two Toyota Landcruiser vehicles, two Toyota Camry saloon cars, and a Toyota Rav 4.





Ahli was reportedly seen praising Sorkpa for the damage. Both accused admitted their involvement in the crime during their caution statements to the Police, in the presence of an independent witness.

