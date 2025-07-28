Western North Regional Minister Pledges Support for Police Command



Accra: Mr Wilbert Petty Brentum, the Western North Regional Minister, has pledged to support the Regional Police Command with the necessary logistics to maintain peace and security in the region. He made this commitment during a visit to the regional police command, coinciding with their West Africa Securities Association celebration.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Minister commended the security agencies for their swift efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region. He emphasized that peace is essential for development and urged the populace to cherish the unity among themselves. Mr. Brentum called for collective efforts to maintain stability both in the region and across the nation.





Mr. Brentum also assured that the Regional Coordinating Council would continue supporting the security agencies to help them execute their duties effectively, which is crucial for bringing socio-economic development to the region.





Dr. Francis Tsidi, the Regional Police Commander, assured the Minister and the public that the security situation was calm and under control. He encouraged the community to have utmost confidence in the command’s abilities. Dr. Tsidi stated that all security contingencies would be maximized, with personnel strategically positioned at key checkpoints across the region to ensure optimum security.





The Commander, on behalf of the command and other security agencies, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his visit and reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining peace in the region.

