We will establish Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund for women-owned businesses – Bawumia



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says if elected his government will establish a Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund to support women-owned businesses.

His administration would also pursue a ‘Women in Diplomacy’ programme for Ghanaian women to take more leadership roles in international organisations.

Dr Bawumia, currently the Vice President of the Republic, pronounced his commitments while giving highlights of the NPP’s manifesto for Election 2024 in Takoradi on Sunday.

The NPP-led government under Dr Bawumia would also implement in full the recently enacted Affirmative Action Act and ensure gender parity in the award of government scholarships while improving the maternal health care programme, he said.

To protect women’s rights in the workplace, Dr Bawumia said his administration would ensure that existing sexual harassment laws were strictly enforced.

It would also ensure the establishment of daycare centres near workplaces, including marketplaces in partnership with

the private sector to ensure that mothers seamlessly re-enter the workforce. He also pledged to enforce the existing regulations on maternity leave.

Source: Ghana News Agency