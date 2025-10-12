WaterAid Ghana Advocates for Sustained Investment in Girls’ Empowerment



Accra: WaterAid Ghana, a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) focused organisation, has reiterated the need for sustained investment in the empowerment of girls. Ms Fauzia Aliu, an Advocacy, Campaigns, and Inclusion Manager at WaterAid Ghana, emphasized the importance of supporting girls to realize their potentials as a key factor in building a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive Ghana. She made this call on behalf of Ms Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, the Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, during a community durbar at Vunania Junior High School in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, commemorating the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.





According to Ghana News Agency, the theme for this year’s event, ‘The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,’ underscores the leadership and determination of girls who continue to drive positive change in their communities despite numerous challenges. The event is part of the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARE) project, a five-year initiative (2021-2026) funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by a consortium led by Right to Play, in partnership with WaterAid Ghana, FAWE, and FHI 360.





The SHARE project aims to promote gender equality and empower women and girls by improving access to adolescent-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, menstrual health management, and gender-responsive WASH facilities in schools. It also focuses on building girls’ confidence and leadership skills. Ms Aliu highlighted the barriers faced by girls in the Upper East Region, such as teenage pregnancy, early marriage, limited access to education and health information, and inadequate water and sanitation facilities in schools.





She acknowledged the continued courage of girls pursuing education and leadership despite these challenges, and praised the Ghana Government and Ghana Education Service for their initiatives to promote girls’ education and well-being. Ms Aliu also expressed gratitude to traditional and community leaders for their efforts in discouraging child marriage, promoting education, and addressing harmful cultural practices.





Ms Aliu stated that the SHARE project has empowered girls to advocate for their rights, remain in school, and pursue their aspirations. She reaffirmed WaterAid Ghana’s commitment to ensuring every girl has access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene at home and in school. ‘Clean water and dignity are not privileges, but fundamental human rights,’ she emphasized.





Madam Pamela Adamwaba Buntugu, Sub-Coordinator of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal School Health Education Programme, pointed out that the lack of parental responsibility is a major cause of teenage pregnancy and child marriage. She urged parents to be open with their adolescent children to provide them with necessary sexual health and reproductive education.





In a speech on behalf of Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Dennis Balinia Adda II, Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, community members were reminded that child marriage is criminalized in the area, and perpetrators would be subject to legal action.

