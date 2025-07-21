WAFCON 2025: Black Queens Coach Excited About Players’ Progression in Tournament



Rabat: Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is thrilled with his players’ progression at the ongoing 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) being held in Morocco. The Black Queens advanced to the semi-finals of the competition after defeating their Algerian opponents 4-2 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Black Queens coach expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite not winning against South Africa. He noted that the players showed improvement in subsequent matches, which is crucial for success in a tournament setting.





Coach Bjorkegren highlighted the importance of growth throughout the tournament, emphasizing that the most successful teams are often those that improve steadily rather than winning their initial matches by large margins. He praised his players for stepping up and taking their chances, contributing to the team’s continuous progress.





The Black Queens are set to face host Morocco in the semi-finals at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

