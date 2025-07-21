WAFCON 2024: Ghana Beat Algeria to Book First Semi-Final Appearance Since 2016



Accra: Ghana’s Black Queens have booked a semi-final slot at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after edging past Algeria in a tensed penalty shootout. The Queens, who dominated proceedings over 120 minutes, were forced to settle the contest on penalties, eventually defeating the North African side 4-2 in the shootout.

According to Ghana News Agency, tagged as underdogs, Coach Kim’s side burst out with intent, eager to prove a point in a game that featured youngster Stella Nyamekye’s first start of the tournament and marked the return of Doris Boaduwaa. Algeria, boasting a sharp attacking front, kept Ghana’s goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan busy early on with series of threats.

Ghana’s celebrations was cut short as Nyamekye’s strike in the 27th minute was ruled out for offside after a review. The West African giants kept their composure and continued to pile pressure on their opponents, with a visible hunger for goals written all over their faces.

Maestro Jennifer Cudjoe controlled the flow of the

game, intercepting Algerian plays and delivering pinpoint crosses to Doris Boaduwaa, who despite multiple chances, could not break the virginity of the game. With the introduction of Evelyn Badu and Princella Adubea, the Black Queens intensified their attacking play, maintaining sustained pressure inside Algeria’s 18-yard box.

After 90 minutes, extra time intensified the drama, with emotions running high and momentum constantly shifting between both teams. Shot-stopper Konlan was outstanding on the day, making two crucial saves to secure her side’s first semifinal berth since 2016.