WACCU Renovates Owlo Junior High School to Enhance Educational Environment

Accra: The Wa Community Cooperative Credit Union (WACCU) has undertaken a significant renovation project for the Owlo Junior High School (JHS) to create a more suitable environment for educational activities. The renovation is part of WACCU’s celebration of its 60th anniversary.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 37-year-old school building had fallen into disrepair, with deep cracks in the walls, broken windows and doors, a leaking roof, and a damaged floor. The deteriorating condition of the school not only posed safety risks to students and teachers but also disrupted educational activities, particularly during the rainy seasons.

Dr. Abraham Dakurah, the Supervising Manager of WACCU, highlighted the renovation’s completion at a ceremony held in Owlo. The project, costing GH?70,607.00, was initiated as part of WACCU’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, following a recommendation from the Inye Group, a dedicated farmer cooperative within the community that has been a long-time patron of WACCU’

s services, including agricultural loans.

Reverend Father Stephen Kamtugbog, a retired Catholic Priest who originally facilitated the construction of the school, expressed his relief and gratitude for the renovation. He urged the public to prioritize community development through similar investments.

Mr. Cyprian K. A. Basing, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association, noted the renovation’s importance in community development and its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Mr. Michael Nyaaba Ayamdor, the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Director of Education, also expressed appreciation to WACCU and the Inye Group for their efforts and promised that the facility would be well-maintained.

Mr. John Kofi Seidu, the WACCU Board Chairperson, emphasized the contribution of the Daffiama branch, where the Inye group is based, to WACCU’s growth. He acknowledged the appropriateness of choosing Owlo for WACCU’s 60th-anniversary project.