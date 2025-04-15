Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga Road to Be Completed as Part of President Mahama’s Social Contract



Tumu: Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has emphasized that constructing the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road is a priority for President Mahama and will be completed before the end of his term. Describing it as a social contract, the Minister assured the Chief and the people of the Sissala enclave of the government’s dedication to this project through the ‘Big Push’ initiative led by President Mahama.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Minister made these remarks during a press briefing in Tumu after inspecting the roads from Wa to Tumu. This inspection aimed to assess the condition of the roads as part of the Mahama Infrastructure Plan, which prioritizes key projects like the Tumu corridor. The Minister mentioned that the government is conducting a confirmation inspection tour of these roads, with work slated to commence by June this year.





The Minister also addressed contractors, especially those responsible for the Lilixia section of the Tumu-Wa highway. He urged them to return to work and apply the prima seal again on a 10-kilometre stretch to preserve previously completed work. He encouraged contractors nationwide to continue their efforts, promising that they would be the first considered for new jobs despite the government’s existing debts to them.





Mr Issah Mohammed Bataglia, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala East constituency, expressed confidence in President Mahama’s commitment to completing the road. He underscored the importance of these roads in supporting agriculture by facilitating the movement of goods and services in the farming region of Tumu. Highlighting the high quality of grains from Sissala, he noted their significance not just locally but also in global markets, reiterating his belief that the President would honor his commitment to improving the region’s road infrastructure.

